Which Fintech Is the Better Buy: Visa or Block (Square)?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two of the most popular fintech stocks in the market are Block (NYSE: SQ) -- formerly known as Square -- and Visa (NYSE: V), the payment processing giant. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss the two companies and what investors should consider. *Stock prices used were the prices as of Dec. 14, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 17, 2022. Continue reading