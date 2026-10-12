Which Global Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy: State Street’s RWO or Xtrackers’ HAUZ?

The primary distinction between State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO) and Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) lies in their geographic mandates and cost structures.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer a way to gain property exposure without the burden of managing physical buildings. These two funds approach the asset class differently: one provides a broad look across the entire globe, while the other specifically targets markets outside the U.S. to help investors diversify away from domestic concentrations and capture international growth.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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