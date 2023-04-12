Which Healthcare Company Will Be the First to Get to a $1 Trillion Market Cap?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are several healthcare companies with market caps in the hundreds of billions. However, there isn't one among this group that is approaching the $1 trillion mark just yet. There are four companies in that group though that have the potential to get there: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).Here's the case for why each one of these four companies is likely to be more valuable in the future and which one might be the first to be valued at $1 trillion.Health insurer UnitedHealth Group has a market cap of $480 billion and is nearly halfway to $1 trillion already. It's probable that UnitedHealth Group can double in value, given the aging demographics in the U.S. and the growing need for healthcare coverage. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2050, there will be nearly 84 million people who are 65 years and older -- almost double the number there were in 2012. Continue reading