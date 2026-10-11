Which Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy: Fidelity’s Broad FHLC or Invesco’s Biotech-Focused PBE?

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FHLC) provides broad healthcare exposure at a lower cost, while the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEMKT:PBE) targets a concentrated, high-growth niche.

Investors seeking exposure to medical innovation often choose between broad sector funds and niche industry plays. This comparison of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF illustrates this choice, balancing different levels of concentration, cost, and historical volatility in the search for capital appreciation.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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