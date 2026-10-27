Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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27.10.2026 17:06:41
Which Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy: Simplify’s Mission-Driven PINK or First Trust’s Biotech FBT?
Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:PINK) provides broad, active healthcare exposure with a charitable tilt, whereas the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) offers a concentrated, index-based play on biotech.
Investors seeking medical sector exposure can choose between broad innovation or narrow sub-industry focus. PINK targets leaders across medtech and services under active management, while FBT tracks a benchmark of 30 biotechnology firms, presenting a higher-volatility option for specific industry growth.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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