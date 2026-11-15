Which Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy: State Street’s Pharma Fund XPH or iShares’ Biotech Fund IBB?

State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:XPH) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) both offer targeted healthcare exposure, but they differ significantly in sub-sector focus, asset size, and cost structure.

Healthcare investors often choose between biotech and pharmaceutical companies based on risk tolerance and capital growth goals. While State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF tracks mature pharmaceutical companies, iShares Biotechnology ETF focuses on the more research-intensive biotechnology space. This comparison evaluates how these different mandates affect costs and portfolio construction.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Continue reading