Which Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy: VanEck’s Pharma Fund PPH or iShares’ Biotech Fund IBB?

Investors choosing between VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) are weighing a concentrated, dividend-paying basket of drugmakers against a broader, more volatile portfolio of biotech innovators.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and iShares Biotechnology ETF both offer targeted exposure to the healthcare industry, yet they represent very different risk-reward profiles. While the pharmaceutical sector often focuses on stable income and mature business models, biotechnology is characterized by speculative research and development that can lead to intense price swings.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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