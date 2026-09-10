Which International ETF Is the Better Buy: Schwab's Emerging Markets SCHE or iShares' World ETF URTH?

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) provides low-cost exposure to developing economies, while iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) focuses on established developed markets with higher historical growth and lower volatility.

These two funds target different slices of the global equity market, providing distinct avenues for international diversification. While Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF focuses on the high-growth potential found within developing nations, iShares MSCI World ETF offers a broader look at established developed economies, including significant exposure to the U.S. stock market for stability.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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