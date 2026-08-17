International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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17.08.2026 21:00:01
Which International ETF is the Better Buy: VEA or EEM?
The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) provides exposure to mature economies outside the U.S. at a fraction of the cost of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM).The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF serve as primary instruments for investors looking to balance their portfolios with international equities. While the iShares fund focuses on higher-growth, higher-volatility developing nations like China and Taiwan, the Vanguard fund targets mature economies such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada to offer potentially more stable performance. This comparison explores how their differing geographic concentrations and expense structures might influence your investment strategy.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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