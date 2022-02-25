|
25.02.2022 13:35:00
Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?
On the surface, it would seem Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Altria (NYSE: MO) don't have much in common. But appearances can be deceptive. Both companies manage classic American brands and both sell products that have come under varying levels of public ire for their negative health effects. Despite the headwinds, both companies operate well and keep chugging along. Perhaps surprisingly, both stocks trade at valuations of over 20 times earnings.Both Coke and Altria may be thought of as "sin stocks," a surprisingly lucrative class of investment as many consumers keep using their products regardless of economic conditions and even though they know these products have adverse health effects. Both are also popular picks with income investors because of their status as Dividend Kings (stocks that have increased their dividend payouts each year for 50 consecutive years or more).So which is a better buy right now, Coca-Cola or Altria? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.