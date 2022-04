Which Is a Better Buy: Warner Bros. Discovery or Netflix?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two streaming giants are currently in the investing spotlight for different reasons. Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) began trading as a newly combined independent company after Discovery Communications completed its merger with WarnerMedia, which was spun off from AT&T. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), the category's pioneer, saw its stock price plunge after its earnings report last week in which it reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. With the two pure-play content and streaming giants both at an inflection point, it's a good time to examine which is a better buy.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading