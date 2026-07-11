Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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11.07.2026 19:45:01

Which is Best for Investors: Healthcare Stability (XLV) or Biotech Growth (IBBQ)?

The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) provides broad-based exposure to the healthcare sector at lower costs and lower volatility, while the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) offers focused exposure to the biotechnology subsector with higher historical returns.Investors seeking healthcare exposure must choose between broad stability and thematic concentration. While both the Invesco fund and the SPDR fund target the healthcare industry, they differ significantly in sub-sector tilts, expense ratios, and historical volatility, making them suitable for different portfolio roles.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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