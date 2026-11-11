Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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11.11.2026 22:25:15

Which Is the Better Buy: iShares’ Pharma ETF IHE or First Trust’s Biotech Fund FBT?

The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:IHE) offers a more cost-effective and less volatile way to play the healthcare sector, while the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) provides concentrated exposure to the high-growth biotech space.

These two healthcare funds offer specialized exposure to medical innovation but focus on different sub-industries. While the First Trust fund tracks an index of biotechnology firms using an equal-weighted approach, the iShares fund follows the broader domestic pharmaceutical market. Investors typically choose between them based on their preference for the aggressive growth potential of biotech or the relatively stable cash flows of established big pharma.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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