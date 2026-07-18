WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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18.07.2026 16:18:12
Which Is the Better Buy: Vanguard's Total World ETF or iShares' Emerging Markets EEM?
Comparing Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) reveals a trade-off between broad global diversification and concentrated emerging market exposure at a higher cost.While both funds offer significant exposure to international stocks, they serve different strategic roles in a portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF focuses strictly on the volatile but high-growth potential of developing economies like China and South Korea. Conversely, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF provides a "one-stop shop" for global equity exposure across all market caps.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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