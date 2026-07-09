Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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09.07.2026 23:06:01
Which Is the Better Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard's VDC or Invesco's RSPS?
The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) offers significantly lower costs and broader diversification, while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) uses an equal-weight strategy that emphasizes smaller constituents within the sector.Investors looking for stability often turn to consumer staples, a sector known for household names that provide nondiscretionary goods. However, the way a fund constructs its portfolio can significantly alter the risk profile. This comparison looks at the market-cap-weighted approach of VDC versus the equal-weight strategy employed by RSPS, highlighting how these different methods impact diversification and cost.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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