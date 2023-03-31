|
Which Is the Better Dividend Stock: Viatris or Apple?
Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two dividend-paying stocks that don't have much in common, which can make them a bit difficult to compare as investments. Whereas Viatris makes generic medicines like Lipitor, Apple makes its own branded products like the iPhone. Yet, it's safe to say that people aren't inclined to go without either of those items.So does it make more sense to look for passive income with the healthcare company, or with one of the technology sector's top dogs? Let's dive in and compare.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
