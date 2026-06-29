MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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29.06.2026 20:52:01
Which Is the Better Energy ETF, the Alerian MLP or VanEck's NLR Focused on Uranium and Nuclear?
The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides concentrated, high-yield energy infrastructure exposure, while the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) offers a diversified play on the global nuclear power supply chain with lower fees.Energy-focused investors often weigh income against specific thematic growth. AMLP targets master limited partnerships primarily in midstream oil and gas transportation, whereas NLR focuses on nuclear utilities and uranium miners. This comparison evaluates how their yields, costs, and risk profiles differ for a long-term portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MLP SE
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26.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt mittags (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX startet in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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18.05.26
|EQS-HV: MLP SE: Korrektur: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 25.06.2026 in Wiesloch mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|MLP-Aktie unverändert: Konzern bestätigt Jahresziele nach solidem Quartal (dpa-AFX)
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13.05.26
|ROUNDUP 2: MLP verdient im Auftaktquartal 2026 deutlich mehr - Ziele bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
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13.05.26
|EQS-News: MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published (EQS Group)