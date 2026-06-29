MLP Aktie

MLP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.06.2026 20:52:01

Which Is the Better Energy ETF, the Alerian MLP or VanEck's NLR Focused on Uranium and Nuclear?

The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides concentrated, high-yield energy infrastructure exposure, while the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) offers a diversified play on the global nuclear power supply chain with lower fees.Energy-focused investors often weigh income against specific thematic growth. AMLP targets master limited partnerships primarily in midstream oil and gas transportation, whereas NLR focuses on nuclear utilities and uranium miners. This comparison evaluates how their yields, costs, and risk profiles differ for a long-term portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MLP SE

mehr Nachrichten