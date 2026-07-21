ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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21.07.2026 19:18:35
Which Is the Better Energy ETF for the AI Era: State Street's XLE or VanEck's Nuclear NLR?
The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) offers a lower-cost route to traditional fossil fuel giants, while the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) provides niche exposure to the global nuclear power ecosystem.These two exchange-traded funds offer distinct pathways into the global energy landscape. While both funds target power generation and fuel sources, they differ significantly in their sub-sector concentrations, management costs, and historical volatility profiles. While the SPDR fund offers massive liquidity and a low-cost entry to fossil fuel majors, the VanEck fund provides a concentrated bet on the nuclear power renaissance and the uranium supply chain. This comparison examines how their different underlying philosophies affect total returns and portfolio risk.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ERA Mining Machinery Ltd.
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15.07.26
|The new great game on minerals (Financial Times)
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15.07.26
|China and the new era of critical minerals diplomacy (Financial Times)
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15.07.26
|The new great game on minerals (Financial Times)
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14.07.26
|New Zealand PM warns against Ardern-era ‘sugar rush economics’ (Financial Times)
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30.06.26