Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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21.06.2026 12:28:01
Which Is the Better Growth ETF, Vanguard's Russell 1000-Focused VONG or Invesco's Small-Cap RZG?
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) provides low-cost exposure to large-cap giants, while the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:RZG) offers a concentrated, higher-fee play on smaller companies with extreme growth traits.Investors choosing between these growth-focused vehicles may find that market-cap exposure is the most significant differentiator. While both funds aim for capital appreciation through stocks with strong momentum, the Vanguard fund tracks established market leaders.Conversely, the Invesco fund targets smaller companies that exhibit pure growth traits based on historical earnings and revenue expansion, which may appeal to those comfortable with higher volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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