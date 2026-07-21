Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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21.07.2026 13:57:01

Which Is the Better Healthcare ETF, First Trust's Biotech-Focused FBT or State Street's Broader XLV?

Investors choosing between the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) must weigh XLV's broad healthcare diversification and low cost against FBT's concentrated, high-growth biotechnology focus.Both funds provide targeted exposure to the healthcare sector but differ significantly in scope. While XLV tracks the entire S&P 500 healthcare component, FBT zeros in on a specific equal-weighted basket of biotechnology companies. This comparison explores how these differing strategies impact cost, volatility, and long-term performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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