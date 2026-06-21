CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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21.06.2026 16:37:01
Which Is the Better International ETF, iShares' Emerging Markets-Focused IEMG or State Street's Climate Change-Related NZAC?
The State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) provides a climate-focused global equity strategy, while the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) offers broad, low-cost exposure specifically to developing market stocks.The iShares fund is a staple for those seeking growth in emerging economies like China and India. In contrast, the State Street fund takes a wider global view, filtering both developed and emerging markets through a climate lens aligned with the Paris Agreement.These funds serve distinct roles in a portfolio, making their differences in geographic scope and sector concentration particularly important for long-term investors who prioritize specific environmental goals or high-growth emerging market access.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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