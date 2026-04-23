International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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23.04.2026 15:44:01
Which Is the Better International ETF, iShares' IEFA or State Street's SPGM?
The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) differ most in geographic coverage, yield, and recent performance, with SPGM leaning global and tech-heavy while IEFA targets developed markets outside North America and offers a higher payout.Both SPGM and IEFA are low-cost, broad-market ETFs, but their exposures and characteristics set them apart. SPGM offers investors access to a globally diversified basket including both developed and emerging markets. IEFA hones in on developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. This analysis breaks down how each ETF stacks up on cost, performance, risk, and portfolio construction.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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