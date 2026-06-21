International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.06.2026 17:15:01
Which Is the Better International ETF, State Street's SPDW Targeting Developed Markets or Vanguard's Emerging Markets-Focused VWO?
The State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) offers a lower-cost path to international exposure through established markets, while the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) provides access to developing economies with higher volatility.Investors looking for international diversification often choose between developed and emerging markets. SPDW tracks established economies outside the United States, while VWO targets regions with faster growth potential but higher political and economic risk. Both serve as foundational building blocks for a global portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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