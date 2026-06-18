International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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18.06.2026 20:38:01
Which Is the Better International ETF, Vanguard's VEA Targeting Developed Markets or Schwab's Emerging Markets-Focused SCHE?
The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) provides exposure to established international economies at a lower cost, while the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) targets higher-growth developing nations with different sector weights.Investors looking for international diversification often weigh the merits of established versus developing economies. VEA and SCHE represent these two distinct strategies. While VEA focuses on mature markets such as Europe and the Pacific region, SCHE targets the growth potential of emerging nations, including China and India.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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