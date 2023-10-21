|
21.10.2023 12:00:00
Which Is the Better Long-Term Hold for Investors: Pfizer or Roche?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Roche (OTC: RHHBY) have disappointed investors this year. Pfizer's shares have dropped more than 39% this year, and it's trading near its 52-week low. Roche has seen its stock drop by 19% and just hit a 52-week low on Oct. 19.Their share drops could represent a good buying opportunity for investors. These pharmaceutical companies have been around for more than a century and have strong track records of revenue growth, reliable dividends, and an emphasis on research and development to fuel new drug development. Which one is the better long-term choice? Let's see.The drop in Pfizer's stock is not a surprise. Due to a decline in COVID-19-related sales, the New York City-based company's revenue has fallen sharply. It also just cut its yearly sales and profit forecast.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
