12.08.2026 21:39:22

Which Is the Better S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard's VOO or the iShares IVV?

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:IVV) provide nearly identical exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with matching expense ratios and historically similar returns.These two funds are the heavyweights of the indexing world. Each aims to mirror the S&P 500, providing broad access to 500 of the largest, most established U.S. companies. This approach offers a diversified slice of the American economy, capturing the growth of market leaders across various industries. While they share the same goal, slight differences in issuer, fund age, and asset scale may influence an investor preference.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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