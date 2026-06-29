Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
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29.06.2026 22:15:10
Which Is the Better Short-Term Bond ETF for Income and Safety: iShares' ISTB or Schwab's SCHO?
Investors choosing between iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) and Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHO) must weigh the higher yield and corporate debt exposure of ISTB against the lower cost and purity of SCHO.Both funds serve as conservative anchors for a portfolio, focusing on short-term fixed income to mitigate interest rate risk. While ISTB casts a wide net across various bond types, including corporate and emerging market debt, the Schwab fund sticks strictly to U.S. Treasuries, offering a "flight-to-safety" profile that differs from the broader iShares strategy. This distinction impacts both the risk profile and the potential income generated for investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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