International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
16.07.2026 17:07:01
Which iShares ETF Is Better for International Exposure in 2026: IXUS or IEFA?
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) offer low-cost international exposure, but IEFA excludes emerging markets while IXUS provides total non-U.S. coverage.Investors seeking to diversify beyond U.S. borders often choose between broad international funds and those focused strictly on established developed markets. This comparison examines two low-cost iShares offerings, evaluating how their differing geographic footprints, inclusion of emerging economies, and sector tilts affect long-term performance and portfolio risk. Understanding these nuances helps determine which fund better aligns with a specific risk tolerance.Both funds are highly efficient with identical 0.07% expense ratios, placing them among the most affordable international options in the current market. However, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF currently offers a higher payout, a positive for investors who prioritize current income alongside capital appreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!