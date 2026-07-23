Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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23.07.2026 13:49:09
Which iShares Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy: Diversified IXJ or Biotech-Focused IBB?
Choosing between iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) involves a trade-off between broad healthcare stability and the high-growth, high-volatility nature of biotechnology.For investors seeking to navigate the healthcare sector, understanding whether to prioritize broad-market stability or sub-sector growth is essential for portfolio construction. While both utilize a passive strategy, their underlying benchmarks result in different experiences regarding price swings and income potential for long-term holders.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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