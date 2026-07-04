IJJ Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049
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04.07.2026 21:35:01
Which iShares Value ETF Is Better, the Small Cap-Focused IWN or IJJ Targeting Mid-Cap Stocks?
While the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) focuses on mid-sized companies, the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) offers exposure to small-cap value stocks with a broader portfolio and slightly higher costs.Both ETFs provide low-cost access to value-oriented domestic stocks outside the large-cap universe. Investors often choose between IJJ and IWN to fine-tune their exposure to different market capitalizations while maintaining a focus on companies trading at lower valuations relative to fundamentals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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