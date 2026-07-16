State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
|
16.07.2026 14:35:01
Which Pharmaceuticals ETF Is Better, the iShares IHE or State Street XPH?
The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:IHE) offers heavy exposure to pharmaceutical giants and a higher yield, while the State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:XPH) provides broader, more equal-weighted exposure.Both funds target the domestic pharmaceutical industry, but they take very different paths to reach that destination. One provides a more equal-weighted view, while the other focuses on the largest market capitalization leaders. This comparison evaluates how these structural differences impact performance, risk profiles, and income potential for investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!