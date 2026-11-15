Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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15.11.2026 16:55:05

Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy: State Street’s REIT Fund RWR or Global Fund RWO?

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) offers a lower-cost, U.S.-focused alternative to the globally diversified State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO).

Selecting between these two real estate funds often comes down to a preference for domestic focus versus global reach. While both products are issued by State Street, they provide distinct lenses into the property market, ranging from the concentrated U.S. REIT sector to a more expansive portfolio of international and emerging market real estate companies that may provide broader diversification benefits.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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