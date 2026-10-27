Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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27.10.2026 16:36:25
Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy: State Street’s XLRE or Northern Trust’s Global GQRE?
State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLRE) offers lower costs and concentrated S&P 500 exposure, while Northern Trust Global Quality Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:GQRE) provides broader global diversification and a higher yield.
These two funds target the real estate sector but take different paths to reach their goals. One focuses on a narrow slice of the largest U.S. companies, while the other casts a wider net across international markets to capture quality real estate income.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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