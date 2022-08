Which Solar Energy Stock Is the Best: Enphase or SolarEdge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The renewable energy stock debate continues. Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek breaks down why he would invest in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock now over SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG). Enphase microinverters provide some meaningful benefits over string inverter systems from competitors like SolarEdge, including safety, reliability, and functionality.In this video, Zane discusses just the highlights and the key differentiators. Check out the video for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 24, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 25, 2022.Continue reading