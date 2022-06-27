|
Which Stock Is a Better Buy: Netflix or DocuSign?
While it might not seem like they have a lot in common, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) have both been in the news lately for less-than-great reasons. And both companies have seen significant drawdowns in their stock prices. Year to date, Netflix is down 70% and DocuSign has dropped 57%.But investors shouldn't completely lose hope. Both companies still show signs of life -- and potential ahead -- that could make their shares intriguing opportunities now for investors. So which of the two stocks is the better buy? Let's dive into recent news and earnings results to see.When Netflix reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings in April, the market reaction was swift, with shares falling more than 37%. The headline from the report was that for the first time in over a decade, the company had lost subscribers sequentially. Although both revenue growth and subscriber growth had been slowing over time, it seemed that this was the tipping point for Wall Street and that the increased competition seen over the past several years was finally catching up to Netflix.Continue reading
