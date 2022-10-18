|
Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?
When investing for growth, it helps to have an appreciation for the general pace that different investments tend to multiply in value given certain economic conditions. A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated.Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. But that's assuming the current downturn in the economy doesn't cause it to stumble into stagnation from lack of profitability. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing. This pipeline regularly churns out new treatments and makes for relatively steady growth, but it also suggests little potential for the stock to leap upward in a short time span.So, which of these two businesses is more likely to see its stock 5x first?Continue reading
