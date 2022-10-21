|
Which Stock Is More Likely to Double Your Money First: Moderna or AbbVie?
When investing in your own future, knowing what to expect from different types of businesses you can invest in is a great way to get a leg up. Of course, knowing what to expect isn't always as straightforward as it could be. Take the case of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). They're both commercial-stage drugmakers but their potential growth trajectories could hardly be more different.Given enough time, both of these pharma stocks can double their shareholders' original investment. But which one is likely to get there first? Here's what every investor should know about the paths ahead of these drugmakers. AbbVie spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 to shield the parent company from an impending loss-of-exclusivity disaster. International sales of AbbVie's lead drug, an anti-inflammation injection called Humira, tanked a few years ago when biosimilar competition became available in the EU.Continue reading
