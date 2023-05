Which Super-Regional Bank Had the Best Deposit Base During the First Quarter?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The super-regional banks have all reported earnings results for the first quarter and the results showed pressure on funding costs and deposits as expected. But they also showed some stabilization, in that there were no huge surprises.Following the start of the banking crisis in March, investors have been laser-focused on deposit trends and deposit costs, given that several banks have failed because of deposit runs. Going forward, deposit trends are likely going to determine which of the large regional bank stocks performs the best. Let's take a look at which performed the best in Q1.When I say super-regional banks, I am referring to those with more than $100 billion in assets, although this analysis looks at nine bank stocks with between $150 billion and $700 billion in assets. I also consider all these banks to be more traditional regional banks that are not overly concentrated on one type of customer, like SVB Financial was.