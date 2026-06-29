International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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29.06.2026 17:13:46
Which Vanguard ETF Offers Superior International Exposure: VWO or VXUS?
The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) provides concentrated exposure to developing economies with a significant technology tilt, whereas Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) offers broad-market coverage including both developed and emerging nations.Selecting between these two Vanguard heavyweights depends on whether an investor seeks specific exposure to high-growth developing markets or a broader, all-encompassing international strategy. While both funds provide diversification outside the United States, they vary significantly in their geographic focus, sector weights, and historical risk profiles. Let’s take a deeper dive.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield based on the closing price of June 26.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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