VT Aktie
WKN: 928966 / ISIN: JP3854700006
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18.07.2026 17:08:01
Which Vanguard Global ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026: VT or VXUS?
Investors choosing between Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) must decide between holding a single-fund global portfolio or using a targeted tool to isolate international exposure.While both funds offer extensive diversification, VT spans the global market by including companies from both the United States and abroad. In contrast, VXUS tracks an index that excludes American firms, making it a common choice for investors who want to avoid overlapping with their existing domestic stock holdings. Both funds prioritize broad equity coverage at extremely low costs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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