Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 20:35:00
While I Like SpaceX, Here's Why I'm Not Buying Its Stock Yet
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is undeniably a category leader. The company's rocket-launching services dominate the market, and its satellite internet and mobile services are also clear-cut frontrunners in markets with significant long-term growth potential. In addition to those very promising positions, the company is also a compelling player in the artificial intelligence (AI) processing market and is ramping up investments to become a top competitor in the category.And yet, I'm not ready to buy the stock. Here's why.SpaceX provides bleeding-edge technologies across multiple categories. The company revolutionized rocketry by developing launch-and-land rockets that can be reused for subsequent missions. Thanks to these capabilities, the company has been able to provide launch services to third-party customers at very cost-effective price points. The company accounted for roughly 51% of total global orbital launches last year and 85% of total satellite launches. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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