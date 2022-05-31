Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.05.2022 17:45:00
While Other Stocks Plunge, Coca-Cola Reaches Record Highs. What's Behind the Bull Run?
The stock market has had a volatile year in 2022. Hints of a fall started late in 2021 when the Federal Reserve talked about rate increases to slow down rising inflation. The sell-off accelerated when it began raising rates this year while inflation pressures worsened, highlighting that the Federal Reserve may need to hasten the pace of increases.But while growth stocks have gotten hammered, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is approaching record highs. Several factors buoy the iconic beverage brand, including excellent profits, a substantial dividend payment, and pricing power. Let's look at each in more detail below. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|13.05.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
