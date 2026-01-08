Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
|
08.01.2026 15:08:00
While Retail Investors Are Bullish on AI Stocks, Famed Investor Warren Buffett Retired Being Bearish. Will the Stock Market Crash or Rally in 2026?
Retail investors are clearly bullish on artificial intelligence (AI) stocks as the new year begins. In The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report, 90% of investors polled said they will buy or hold AI stocks this year. However, that's a decidedly different perspective on the stock market than legendary investor Warren Buffett.Buffett spent his last year running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), trimming positions and stockpiling cash. Buffett has generally eschewed technology stocks, although Apple has become his largest position over the years. However, he has spent most of the past few years significantly reducing that stake while not buying much of anything. In fact, over the past 12 quarters, Berkshire has sold more stock than it has bought every quarter.More recently, that hesitancy to buy has extended to his own stock, as Berkshire has not repurchased any of its own shares since Q2 of 2024. Given its lack of stock buybacks and equity purchases, Berkshire ended Q3 with a record $381.7 billion of cash on its balance sheet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!