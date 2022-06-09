|
09.06.2022 13:37:00
While Rivals Struggle to Hire, Amazon Has an Employee Surplus
Right now, many enterprises are struggling to find enough employees, especially in lower-level roles. But Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has hired more employees than it needs -- and it did so deliberately. Here's how the company's massive scale and ambition could help it turn a potential weakness into yet another strength. As much of the sector struggles to find enough employees to hire while losing people extensively, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said that Amazon is now enjoying an employee surplus. Pay close attention to his exact words from the company's most recent investor call: Continue reading
