Whip Media Announces General Availability of Whip Media FASTrack™ to Expand Access to the Entertainment Industry’s Leading Content Performance Tracking and Revenue Reporting Solution

FAST Channels Including World Poker Tour, OTT Studio, Best Ever Channels and Motorvision Can Now Easily View and Manage Varied Reporting from Platforms and Ad Partners to Understand How Their Streaming Content is Performing

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whip Media , the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, announced today the general availability of Whip Media FASTrack ™, its new solution that gives FAST channels a single place to see their viewership and reporting data across all their channels and platforms at a title level. FASTrack will be available to demo at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, September 15-18, 2023 at Booth 5.F85.

This new solution is designed to help FAST channels and small/mid tier distributors struggling with disparate data coming from multiple sources (including platforms, tech providers, and ad servers), and in various formats, often provided with no title-level viewership or revenue reporting from partners.

FASTrack solves this problem, giving FAST channels a centralized source to manage viewership and revenue at a title level wherever their channels are distributed. This enables them to better program channels, understand which platforms are working and pay their content providers. Whip Media, the industry leader in content performance tracking, has a proven record of solving these issues for the largest global media and entertainment companies for more than a decade.

FASTrack supports all streaming video business models including FAST, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, streaming apps, and more, making visible to companies the entirety of their distribution revenue in one convenient place. Finally, FASTrack tracks content provider contracts and generates royalty statements automatically.

"FAST channels require data to be able to make the decisions they need to effectively operate,” said Mike Sid, Chief Strategy Officer of Whip Media. "FASTrack reduces the complexity of getting that intelligence, allowing FAST channels to spend their time doing what they do best, develop and distribute compelling content.”

"Whip Media has taken on the challenge of marrying disparate data sources from FAST and AVOD into actionable insights,” said Marc Dion, World Poker Tour’s Director of Distribution and Ad Sales. "World Poker Tour (WPT) appreciates Whip Media’s collaborative approach to develop FASTrack, making sure to capture details and KPIs that are most meaningful to our business.”

Key features of Whip Media FASTrack include:

Automated retrieval, ingestion and normalization of performance data from FAST/AVOD, SVOD, streaming apps, TVOD/EST and more

Revenue and viewership allocation down to the title level

Access to real-time actionable data via a fully customizable report builder and analytics dashboard, and contract management tools for acquired content

Automated generation of partner payment statements available in Q4

FASTrack solves the key reporting problems that FAST channels and distributors are facing today, allowing them to meet their growing needs for tomorrow as they continue to scale.

The new platform debuts with leading FAST channels including:



World Poker Tour (WPT), the premiere name in internationally televised poker and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online and mobile.

Motorvision.TV, the lifestyle and entertainment channel dedicated to live motorsports, car documentaries and the latest car trends.

OTT Studio, owner and operator of one of the fastest-growing networks of AVOD streaming services and FAST channels.

Best Ever Channels, the innovative and multifaceted company that both creates FAST channels and develops original programming.

Learn more at whipmedia.com/fastrack , or schedule a demo at IBC.





About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing to create a smarter, more connected entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations succeed in today’s high-volume, high-velocity global content environment with a market leading cloud software platform that combines unique, actionable insights with scalable, connected workflows for licensing, content planning and financial operations. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com .

Attachment