Whipsaw Recognized with Multiple Wins at IDSA's International Design Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whipsaw , the creatively driven, full-scale global product design and innovation company, specializing in industrial design, engineering, strategy, and digital design, celebrates three outstanding wins at the 42nd annual International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)® presented by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Whipsaw won silver awards for its design of Fluidigm's Biomark™X in the Medical & Health category and the MXXY Hydration Backpack in the Sports, Leisure & Recreation category. The company also received a bronze award for its Skrolla lounge chair in the Furniture & Lighting category. In addition to the notable wins, two Whipsaw designs—the Omnicell Narcotic Syringe Dispenser and HydraFacial Syndeo—were finalists in the Medical & Health category. IDEA, a historic and influential awards program, annually recognizes cutting-edge global designs based on innovation, aesthetics, client or user accessibility, and societal benefits. Receiving recognition from the IDSA reinforces Whipsaw's ability to create successful projects, unique product aesthetics, and intuitive solutions that enhance the user experience while demonstrating exceptional product design and advanced innovative technologies.

"Our focus at Whipsaw is to create exceptional products that help improve the human experience," says CEO Dan Harden.

"It is an honor to be recognized by IDEA and the IDSA," says Whipsaw CEO and founder Dan Harden. "Our focus at Whipsaw is to create exceptional products that help improve the human experience. Design is about truth discovery, and I have this lofty vision about the true meaning of design and never lost my passion for using it as a vehicle to influence the world and make it a better place."

The winning products include:

Biomark™X is an all-in-one bioscience benchtop instrument embedded with microfluidics using Polymerase-Chain-Reaction (PCR), a lab technique used to amplify DNA sequences, like detecting COVID-19. The interactive user-experience enhances laboratory efficiency. Biomark™X is used to ultimately treat disease.

MXXY Hydration Backpack is a hydration pack for sports use that lets you mix the exact ratio of water and hydration supplements exactly when you need it, dialing in perfectly balanced hydration and improving performance.

Skrolla is a lounge chair for residential or contract use. It is composed of 6 wood parts and weighs only 19 lbs. Handmade in California by skilled woodworkers, every detail is exquisite, including the woods, joints, edges, and finish.

The finalist products include:

Omnicell Narcotic Syringe Dispenser is used in hospital settings to securely and quickly dispense preloaded syringes. It allows hospitals to carefully control the distribution and inventory of vaccines and pharmaceuticals, including narcotics which require strict monitoring.

HydraFacial Syndeo™ is a revolutionary new digitally connected device built with cloud-based software. This three-in-one technology extracts, exfoliates, and treats the skin with serums all at once. It conducts a complete hydradermabrasion procedure, a popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure that deep cleans and conditions facial skin.

The Whipsaw-designed, award-winning products were part of the IDEA Winner Ceremony and Gala held in Seattle, Washington on September 12, 2022.

About Whipsaw

Whipsaw, under the leadership of design visionary Dan Harden, is a highly acclaimed strategy, industrial design, digital design, and engineering consulting firm. For over 20 years, Whipsaw has created successful products and immersive experiences for diverse industries including consumer electronics, housewares, computing, robotics, medical, scientific, and commercial products for clients such as Google, Brita, Cisco, Dell, Ford, GE, Meta, Tile, Intel, Merck, Nike, Olympus, Samsung, Sony, Uber, and Tonal. Whipsaw is renowned for its design ideology, functional and relevant innovations focused on intuitive product solutions that enrich the human experience.

