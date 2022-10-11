Whirlpool Corp. named to Forbes' list of 'World's Best Employers' in back-to-back years

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today it has been named to Forbes' 2022 list of the "World's Best Employers." The list includes companies worldwide and acknowledges each company's dedication to make every individual feel at home within the four walls of the business.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, the talent of our employees brings our products to life through innovation, diverse ideas, and a focus on continuous improvement," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer for Whirlpool Corp. "We're honored that Forbes has named Whirlpool to its World's Best Employers list once again in 2022, and proud that our employees can feel part of a larger global family touching the everyday lives of consumers, making those lives a bit easier, a little bit better and a little bit brighter."

For nearly 111 years, Whirlpool Corporation has taken meaningful actions to cultivate a strong, inclusive and diverse culture to support its employees around the world. The company has eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) for underrepresented groups in North America; two in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region; six in Latin America; and one in Asia. The formation of those groups reaches back as far as 1998, with the office for Diversity and Inclusion created a few years later in 2001. The company has also launched several important initiatives to support employee education and advancement, including professional development training and its annual Global Inclusion Week.

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to employee engagement and support. In 2022, the company was named to Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies List , CNBC and Just Capital's Most Just Companies for 2022 , and received a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Foundation's Corporate Equality Index . The company is also regularly recognized for its strong culture of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility, with awards such as America's Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek, and for its commitment to House+Home with multiple charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, United Way, and a 23-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity International.

In addition to serving communities around the globe through volunteerism and charitable giving, the company has made a pledge towards greater environmental sustainability with a commitment to reach net zero emissions in its plants and operations worldwide by 2030. All of these Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) efforts are part of the company's vision to be the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home—not just for its consumers, but for everyone.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corp-named-to-forbes-list-of-worlds-best-employers-in-back-to-back-years-301645574.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation