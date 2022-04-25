|
25.04.2022 22:13:51
Whirlpool Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $313 million, or $5.33 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $6.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $463 million or $5.31 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $4.92 billion from $5.36 billion last year.
Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $313 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.33 vs. $6.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.36 -Revenue (Q1): $4.92 Bln vs. $5.36 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.00 to $26.00
