Whirlpool Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $313 million, or $5.33 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $6.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $463 million or $5.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $4.92 billion from $5.36 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.00 to $26.00