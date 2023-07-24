|
24.07.2023 22:10:04
Whirlpool Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):
Earnings: $85 million in Q2 vs. -$371 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.55 in Q2 vs. -$6.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $4.21 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $3.76 per share Revenue: $4.79 billion in Q2 vs. $5.10 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00 to $18.00 Full year revenue guidance: $19.4 Bln
