Whirlpool Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):

Earnings: $85 million in Q2 vs. -$371 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.55 in Q2 vs. -$6.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $4.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.76 per share Revenue: $4.79 billion in Q2 vs. $5.10 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00 to $18.00 Full year revenue guidance: $19.4 Bln