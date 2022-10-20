20.10.2022 22:48:36

Whirlpool Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $143 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $7.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $4.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $4.78 billion from $5.49 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $143 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.60 vs. $7.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.34 -Revenue (Q3): $4.78 Bln vs. $5.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.00 Full year revenue guidance: $20.1 Bln

